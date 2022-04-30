SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Choirs will present a spring concert May 3 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall. The concert is free and open to the public, featuring both the Collegiate Chorale and the Sheridan College Chamber Choir.
The concert will begin with both choirs singing a hymn of praise by Tchaikovsky "Tebé poyem" in the Old Church Slavonic language. The Collegiate Chorale will next present Victor C. Johnson's "Sisi Kushangilia," a song of rejoicing; Brahms' "Let Nothing Ever Grieve Thee,"; and an arrangement of Harold Arlen's "Get Happy."
Featured selections by the Chamber Choir will include "Ukuthula," an African prayer for peace; Eric Whitacre's "A Boy and A Girl,"; and a Roger Emerson arrangement of the 1980s hit "Take on Me." The Chamber Choir will also present the jazz standard "That Old Feeling" in an arrangement by David von Kampen, and featuring members of the Sheridan College Jazztet, including Dr. Eric Richards (piano), Rayne Goins (bass) and Charlie Laxague (drums). To end its portion of the concert, the Chamber Choir will premiere its own arrangement of the popular song "Do You Wanna Do Nothing With Me?" by the pop band Lawrence.
The Collegiate Chorale and the Chamber Choir will then reunite on stage to present the featured work of the concert, Five Hebrew Love Songs by Eric Whitacre. This work will feature pianist Loretta Tonak and guest Violinist Alison Dooley.
For more information, see sheridan.edu/arts. Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.