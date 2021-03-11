SHERIDAN — Sheridan College computer science instructor E. Anne Gunn was recently selected as the 2021 Wyoming Affiliate Educator Award Winner by the National Center for Women in Technology.
The NCWIT Aspirations in Computing Educator Award identifies exemplary formal and informal educators who play a pivotal role in encouraging 9th-12th grade students who self-identify as women to explore their interest in computing and technology. The award recognizes these educators for their efforts to promote gender equity in computing. Since 2011, more than 500 educators have been recognized and have received more than $225,000 in professional development funding to improve their computing education skills.
Gunn has spent her entire career working in the software industry in business, technical and educational roles. She joined the Northern Wyoming Community College District faculty in 2017. In her current role, she teaches computer science at Sheridan College, mentors students and teachers in local high schools and works on curriculum development with classroom teachers in Sheridan and Johnson counties. She is currently the primary point of contact for public school teachers working toward NWCCD’s new Computer Science Educator Pathway Certificate. Her work is made possible through a unique partnership between NWCCD, local school districts and Whitney Benefits.
“We are incredibly proud of Anne’s hard work and dedication to mentoring computer science students in Wyoming,” said NWCCD President Walt Tribley. “Her work will positively impact generations of our state’s students, and she is so deserving of this recognition.”
Among other benefits, Gunn is eligible to apply for up to $750 in professional development funds as part of her award. The National Center for Women & Information Technology is a nonprofit organization that works to increase the meaningful participation of girls and women in computing. To learn more, visit aspirations.org.