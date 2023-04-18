SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Dance Ensemble will present a performance titled “Denouement” Thursday at 7 p.m. inside Kinnision Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
This event is free and open to the public.
The show was directed and choreographed by Sheridan College dance faculty Stephanie Koltiska and will include works created by Sheridan College dance jajors.
Denouement is French and translates to “unknotting,” which refers to a story’s resolution after a conflict where ‘loose ends are tied up, and final truths are revealed.’
“We dug deep into our own stories to find that unraveling and the beautiful way things come back together — transformed,” Koltiska said. “Join us as our personal and collective stories intertwine and we journey through the unknotting to arrive at our ‘denouement.’”
To learn more about this event or view a full schedule of events at the Whitney Center for the Arts, see sheridan.edu/arts or call the WCA Box Office at 307-675-0360.