SHERIDAN — More than 350 kindergarteners from across Sheridan County are expected to take part in the Sheridan College Dental Hygiene Department’s annual Kindergarten Day at the college’s Dental Clinic Thursday.
This year’s theme is nautical and students have planned costumes, skits and fun activities to engage the young students.
The goal of Kindergarten Day is to not only educate kindergartners about oral hygiene, but also to acquaint them with the dental office and equipment to make them more comfortable when they visit the dentist.