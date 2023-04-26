SHERIDAN — For the 10th consecutive year, Sheridan College has earned the Tree Campus Higher Education distinction from the Arbor Day Foundation Program, celebrating the institution’s commitment to tree management.
Ten years ago, Sheridan College became the first college in Wyoming to earn recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation Program. Since 2013, Sheridan College has planted 213 trees with the support of the Tree Campus Higher Education recognition. This effort has increased the tree species diversity on Sheridan College’s campus by 44%, increasing the total number of trees on campus to 503. Sheridan College has also recorded 104 students engaged in service-learning projects supporting community forestry during 2022.
“Through this program we have engaged students, staff and our community in understanding the ecological and aesthetic benefits to having a robust and diverse tree canopy for the past 10 years” Sheridan College Grounds Supervisor Zack Houck said. “This demonstrates our commitment to stewardship of the communities urban forest for today and the future.”
According to Arbor Day Foundation’s official website, Tree Campus Higher Education was founded in 2008 to foster effective campus forestry management to engage faculty, staff and students in conservation efforts. The program provides a simple framework for colleges and universities to grow their community forests, achieve national recognition and create a campus of which their students and staff are proud.
To be awarded, colleges and universities must meet the program’s five standards: maintaining a tree advisory committee, developing a campus tree management plan, dedicating annual expenditures for its campus tree program, observing Arbor Day and organizing student service-learning projects. Currently, 411 universities and colleges are recognized by Tree Campus Higher Education across 49 states.