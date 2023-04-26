SHERIDAN — For the 10th consecutive year, Sheridan College has earned the Tree Campus Higher Education distinction from the Arbor Day Foundation Program, celebrating the institution’s commitment to tree management.

Ten years ago, Sheridan College became the first college in Wyoming to earn recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation Program. Since 2013, Sheridan College has planted 213 trees with the support of the Tree Campus Higher Education recognition. This effort has increased the tree species diversity on Sheridan College’s campus by 44%, increasing the total number of trees on campus to 503. Sheridan College has also recorded 104 students engaged in service-learning projects supporting community forestry during 2022.

