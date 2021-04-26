SHERIDAN — For the eighth consecutive year, Sheridan College has earned the distinction of Tree Campus USA by the Arbor Day Foundation, celebrating the college’s commitment to tree management.
Eight years ago, Sheridan College became the first college in the state of Wyoming to earn the recognition. There are currently 48 states with universities and colleges that have earned the recognition.
“We are maintaining our commitment to our community forest program through education, stewardship and partnerships throughout the community,” SC Grounds Supervisor Zack Houck said. “The Sheridan College campus benefits the environment and creates a sense of community and pride in our continuing efforts to preserve a legacy of trees in this community.”
Tree Campus USA is a national program started in 2008 that honors colleges and universities for effective forestry management on campuses and for engaging faculty, staff and students in conservation efforts.
The Arbor Day Foundation awards the Tree Campus USA honor to colleges and universities that meet the program’s five standards, which include maintaining a tree advisory committee, developing a campus tree management plan, dedicating annual expenditures for its campus tree program, observing Arbor Day and organizing student service-learning projects.
The Arbor Day Foundation is a nonprofit conservation and education organization. The Arbor Day Foundation has helped campuses throughout the country plant thousands of trees, and Tree Campus USA colleges and universities invested more than $29 million in campus forest management last year.