SC Enrollment_KC 002.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan College hosted a college admissions fair set up by the Wyoming Admissions Officers (WAO) featuring nearly 30 colleges and four branches of the armed services Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — While student enrollment in two-year and four-year schools has continued to decline since the spring of 2020, Sheridan College has seen an uptick of students for the fall semester.

According to the National Student Clearinghouse, unduplicated headcounts have decreased by 0.4%, 3.5% and 4% over the last three springs. Two-year schools have seen the largest decline, with a total drop of 16.5% since the spring of 2020.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

Recommended for you