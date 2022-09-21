SHERIDAN — While student enrollment in two-year and four-year schools has continued to decline since the spring of 2020, Sheridan College has seen an uptick of students for the fall semester.
According to the National Student Clearinghouse, unduplicated headcounts have decreased by 0.4%, 3.5% and 4% over the last three springs. Two-year schools have seen the largest decline, with a total drop of 16.5% since the spring of 2020.
The Northern Wyoming Community College District, though, has seen an uptick in enrollment for the fall 2022 semester. At this point in 2021, NWCCD had 2,171 students enrolled in classes. This fall, that number has increased to 2,378 students, when considering an unduplicated headcount. Of those students, 1,388 students are at Sheridan College, an increase of about 13% compared to last fall.
Gillette College has seen a smaller increase in its headcount, going from 944 students in fall 2021 to 990 in fall of 2022.
“The overall story is one of challenging, either flat or declining enrollment numbers, and then there we are, starting to see a climb there for NWCCD,” said Robert Briggs, NWCCD associate vice president for institutional research.
Sheridan College President Walter Tribley attributed the college’s success to a full team effort that includes wraparound services for students, additional programming and learning options for students of all ages and marketing and recruitment efforts.
Tribley also pointed out to the NWCCD board of trustees that dual and concurrent enrollment numbers continue to increase as well — contributing to the growth of the college.
In the fall of 2020, Sheridan College and Sheridan College Johnson County had 132 dual enrollment students and 501 concurrent enrollment students. Those numbers climbed to 252 and 676, respectively, in fall 2021. This fall, 300 students have enrolled in dual enrollment classes, though total numbers for concurrent enrollment are not yet finalized.
If the trend continues, Tribley said Sheridan College and its Johnson County campus will be at or near the highest number of total students it has seen in the last several years.
Briggs said the potential for growth remains high. With Sheridan County and Johnson County populations continue to increase, the number of potential students for the community college also grows.
Tribley said the average age of students at NWCCD also remains young, hovering around 19 years old, meaning the opportunity to reach older students who are seeking additional certifications or training remains high.
In other business Tuesday, the NWCCD board voted unanimously to extend Tribley’s contract to include an extension through Sept. 1, 2027.
“We are thankful for Dr. Tribley in many ways, but three in particular,” NWCCD board Chair Deb Wendtland said. “No. 1 is financial, the second is for writing the book on how a college district divides in half, for which we are very thankful, and lastly, we listed compensation for faculty and staff as a goal and he made it happen.”
Wendtland also shared four goals the board has set for itself. Those goals include community engagement, bringing athletics back to the campus, continuing to enhance compensation and continuing to improve enrollment.