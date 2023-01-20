whitney center for the arts stock
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The International Society of Bassists (ISB) awarded Mark Elliot Bergman, Sheridan College’s director of strings and orchestral studies, the grand prize in the professional division of its biennial research competition.

Every two years, the ISB awards in four categories: excellence in performance, instrument building, composition and academic research.

