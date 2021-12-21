SHERIDAN — Sheridan College is increasing the number of spots available in its Farrier Science Certificate program from eight to 12 students this spring.
After the semester-long program, students are prepared to work as entry-level farriers. The program is geared toward students interested in hands-on work. Students learn how to identify common foot and shoeing problems. They practice shoeing all different types of horses and forge shoes and tools in the Sheridan College farrier barn.
In addition, they learn the importance of horse form, function and biomechanics starting at the hoof and working up through the whole body. This knowledge is imperative when they are determining whether horses need corrective shoeing. After students complete the program, they are encouraged to complete the American Farrier Association’s Farrier Classification examination and to work under an experienced farrier to gain more experience.
Instructor Quint Gonzales is a certified journeyman farrier through the American Farrier Association, the highest level of AFA certification. He has more than 15 years of experience as a farrier operating in Sheridan and Johnson counties and is also very involved at the local and national levels. Gonzalez recently served as a judge at the World Championship Blacksmiths national competition in Fort Worth, Texas. He received his associate degree from Northwest College in agricultural business and farrier science and attended the Kentucky Horseshoeing School to further his farrier education. In 2002, he completed his education at KHS but stayed on as a teaching assistant.
He also participates in numerous competitions and clinics, including the American Farrier’s Association annual convention, Don King Days, the World Championship Blacksmiths Competition, Colorado clinics, Montana Professional Horseshoer’s Association events and many others.
Spring classes at Sheridan College begin Jan. 24, 2022.