SHERIDAN — Plans continue taking shape for the Sheridan College Advanced Manufacturing and Applied Sciences Center located on the east side of Interstate 90.
Members of the college board of trustees heard updates Tuesday for the multimillion dollar project currently in the design phase.
Brandon Daigle of MOA Architecture out of Casper walked trustees through the current design for the facility, which includes flexible classroom space, lockers, restrooms, offices, labs and room for students to build.
NWCCD President Walt Tribley noted the space will be large enough for students to build small, single-family homes or smaller pieces of large homes.
It will also include lab space to allow for community collaboration and innovation.
According to Tribley, the state of Wyoming appropriated $4.8 million toward the Sheridan College Advanced Manufacturing and Applied Sciences Center. This contribution requires a dollar-for-dollar match, making the current budget $9.6 million. The college is able to count the value of the building — $2.6 million — as part of its match. Additional funding will come from the recent sale of properties, including the former culinary facility on Sheridan Avenue and land near the advanced manufacturing building.
NWCCD leadership noted the speed at which the process is moving, saying the progress aims to put the project out for bid this spring, what Daigle called the "sweet spot" of the bidding season. Construction could then start this summer with an estimated completion date of late summer or early fall of 2024.
In other business Tuesday, the NWCCD board:
• heard updates on the district division with Gillette College, noting the process is still underway and addendums to existing agreements may be forthcoming.
• announced it would organize a ceremony for the fall to dedicate a plaque for the B.F. and Rose H. Perkins Health Sciences Center.