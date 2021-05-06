SHERIDAN — For Sheridan College nursing instructor Tobie Alsup, walking the halls of local health care providers is akin to a school reunion.
These halls are filled with students Alsup has taught over nearly two decades in the Sheridan College nursing program. Over the years, these students have built their careers on the foundation they were given in Alsup’s classroom, and she is always excited to see how far they’ve come.
“It’s a great feeling,” Alsup said. “It’s very affirming and motivating for me. Sometimes, you can get lost in the day-to-day work and lose the big picture. But when I’m walking through the halls, I can see the big picture. I can see my students who are now practicing, qualified and experienced nurses. And that’s a great feeling.”
Statistically speaking, it’s likely that, if you’ve received medical care in Sheridan County, you have met at least one of Alsup’s former students. On average, 32 students graduate from the two-year nursing program each year, according to Alsup. Of those graduates, roughly half elect to stay in Sheridan County and provide care to their friends and neighbors.
For local health care providers like Sheridan Memorial Hospital, the college is a critical source of new nurses, according to the hospital’s Medical-Surgical Manager Lacey Johnson.
“I think it would be very challenging for us to meet our patients’ needs if we didn’t have a nursing program here in the community,” Johnson said. “We do have nurses that come from outside of the nursing program, but having the college right here is a huge benefit to our workforce.”
Sheridan College’s program dates back to the 1970s, according to Alsup. The four-semester program allows students to complete an associate degree in nursing and gain licensure and employment as a registered nurse.
The early semesters are dominated by classroom time and students have opportunities to apply what they learn on high-fidelity mannequins and in simulations involving theater students from the college, Alsup said.
In recent years, the program’s curriculum has shifted from a body-systems-based model to a concept-based model, according to Alsup. For example, instead of focusing on every single respiratory illness — many of which share similar symptoms — students learn about the basic concept of oxygenation and some of the key examples of that concept including asthma and pneumonia.
But there is only so much students can learn in the classroom, according to program instructor Kori Kosma. That’s where partnerships with health care organizations across Sheridan and Johnson counties come in.
“I can stand up and lecture for nine hours on a topic, but until they get in and see a patient having these issues, they can’t start applying what they learned,” Kosma said. “It doesn’t do them any good to have the knowledge but no way to apply it.”
Clinical rotations give students a chance to apply what they’re learning at places like Sheridan Memorial Hospital, the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System and long-term care facilities in both Sheridan and Johnson counties.
“I like to think of it as a mutually beneficial partnership,” Alsup said. “I hope what we provide is a workforce for our clinical agencies. And, for our students, it is invaluable because they have a chance to see what appeals to them. When students graduate from our program, they’re generalists. Our goal is to give them a broad enough array of experiences that they know what they want to do next.”
Career paths for program graduates are as diverse as the graduates themselves, Alsup said. Some choose to start work right away, while others continue their studies and specialize their skills by pursuing a bachelor’s degree through the University of Wyoming’s online program.
Jennie Way, currently a registered nurse at the Sheridan VA, started the nursing program in 2016 after nearly a decade of being a stay-at-home mom.
“I was looking to re-enter the workforce, and even though I had a bachelor’s degree in literature from way way back, it didn’t really provide me with a lot of opportunities career-wise,” Way said. “I decided that nursing was one of my best opportunities because it was something I could be trained to do here in Sheridan.”
As she progressed through her clinical rotations, Way began to think about a career in obstetrics and gynecology. But a mental health rotation at the Sheridan VA in her final semester shifted her plans.
“Until that rotation, I didn’t realize nursing could be a part of those mental health facilities,” Way said. “I went up there, and it was like a light flipped on for me. The whole exposure piece of the program is so huge because it gives nursing students the chance to see themselves in careers they couldn’t have imagined before.”
Kosma, herself a program graduate in the early 2010s, took her knowledge and decided to pass it onto the next generation as a nursing program instructor.
“I found where I belonged,” Kosma said. “I enjoy working with the students, and seeing the light bulb go off for them as they decide which path they want to take.”
Whatever direction students choose after school, the Sheridan College program provides a solid foundation for them to build on, Way said.
“The program doesn’t teach you how to be a nurse — it teaches you how to learn to be a nurse,” Way said. “It teaches you how to think like a nurse and how to look at people, the body and the mind in certain ways. It’s basically two years of preparation for when you hit the floor, which is when you start learning in earnest. But it gives you the tools you need to keep learning and growing, no matter what challenges you face.”
In a time when nurses are needed more than ever, the Sheridan College program will continue to be a valuable asset to the community, Johnson said.
“These students are very beneficial not only to patients, but to the community as a whole,” Johnson said. “We want to keep them in town, and our partnership with Sheridan College allows us to do that.”