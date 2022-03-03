SHERIDAN — More than 200 students were named to the Sheridan College honor rolls for the fall 2021 semester.
For full-time students to earn a place on the President’s Honor Roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 or more college-level credit hours with letter grades of A or S and a semester GPA of 4.0 for all classes. Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit.
The following students earned spots on the list:
Emily Acord, Alice Anderson, Riley Anderson, Ethan Arizona, Shelby Arman, Stephen Bagnani, Tia Barrier, Riley Billings, Tyson Bjornestad, Rachel Black, Ashley Brewer, Marley Carey, Adrianna Carver, Jason Castle, Reata Cook, Alison Dooley, Sharla Durgin, Shyla Evig, Jace Florquist, Taryn Gagnon, Jezteen Garwood, Cynthia Gibbs, Zackary Griffin, Emily Hasan, Shelby Hatch, Riley Hauf, Cassidy Hein, Alyssa Hodge, Myla Holubec, Jami Jacobson, Coby Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Gabrielle Johnson, Kelton Koehn, June Laing, BreAnn Leidholt, Rheagan Logan, Lily Lungren, Madison Maier, Katharine Mansfield, Landry May, Dekken Mayer, Paige Maynard, Mason Means, Lillie Merriman, Kristen Morris, Mollie Morris, Kindra Munda, Olivia Munroe, Wyatt Murray, Jaycee Nabrotzky, Quinten Nansel, Jackie Nutt, Jillian O'Brien, Victoria Pearce, Grace Peterson, Bryan Pluid, Nolan Rader, Seth Redinger, Corrie Robbins, Molly Rotenberger, Laurel Rozema, Rachel Ryan, Ashley Schrage, Ruben Serna, Noelle Sharp, Austyn Sheets, Dawn Sipe, Bailey Smith, Rachel Smith, Sara Stolz, Martha Tarver, Michelle Terry, Skylar Tharp, Beau Thompson, Pyper Tiffany, Tessa Trouchon, Chad Turley, Braeden Ullery, Kristen Vander Voort, Mercedes Voelker, Courtney Wallach, Katherine White, Eric Zappa
For full-time students to earn a place on the Vice President’s Honor Roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 credit hours or more with letter grades of A, B, C, OR S and a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit.
Michelle Agnew, Juan Aguado, Sage Angell, Ethan Arnegard, Amber Austin, Mick Blakeman, Amanda Brewer, Tawny Browning, Kiara Charlson, Tristan Choong, Tayla Christensen, Jasmine Collins, Rebekah Commerer, Sadi Curtis, Madisyn Danforth, Zoie Dayton, Seth Deutscher, Jordyn Diaz, Kelsey Erickson, Courtney Feehan, Kate Foster, Kylie Fronk, Breeanna Gilbert, Nevada Gill, Rayne Goins, Emilee Goldy, Sumner Grubbs, Jammye Haroldson, Vivian Hawkins, Jessica Heil, Matthew Hobbs, Rebecka Hurley, Joshua Jensen, Ethan Jibben, Traci Kemph, Kailee Kienitz, Kristopher Koetting, Lainey Konetzki, Logan Lapica, Nicholas Larson, Ms. Leach, Paige Lear, Ashley Lee, Anathasia Lewis, Summer Lund, Johnathon Marshall, Erick McConnon, Makinzie McGonigal, Gabrielle Miller, Gracie Muggli, Dane Nemec, Blessing Okanigbuan, Hannah Palmer, Adriel Pittman, Jesse Rodriguez, Emme Rosenbaum, Leah Roush, Sarah Rowe, Taylor Ruhoff, Cassidy Schellinger, Olivia Scheuerman, Jacob Seidel, Alyssa Smith, Cooper Smith, Alexa Sosa, Colin Stroup, Quinton Suska, Jane Sylvestre, Dylon Tidyman, Marc Train, Jade Vaughn, Jill Verdier, Gabriella Verger, Jacob Webb, Jeffrey Wilson, Cora Wood, Anela Wright, Madison Wright, Charlee Yochum, Kallie Zinne
For part-time students to earn a place on the Part-Time Honor Roll, they must carry 12 or more cumulative credit hours from previous semesters with letter grades of A, B, C, D, F, S, or U and a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. At least 6 credit hours with letter grades of A, B, C, or S in the current semester. Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit.
Heidi Araiza, Camryn Ault, Brianna Bonefield, Miranda Cone, Nevan Coyne, Kimberly Day, Izabela Dewald, Jessica Dudman, Katherine Emond, Vincent Evans, Elisa Fieldgrove, Chrissie Fiorella, Paige Fort, Kaycie Garner, Suzanne Gonda, Kinsey Hegy, Kelsey Jacobs, Kimberly Jones, Sidney Kirkpatrick, Threhaa Knutson, Tamera Langley, Devin Martin, Krystina Morgan, Carl Morton, Andrea Murdock, Sommer Reed, Joshua Repsis, Terry Roelfsema, Jordan Rudolph, Brooke Sanburn, Matthew Schaffer, Teal Scheuber, Amy Simonson, Korey Smith, Taziree Smith, Ariel Sondgeroth, Erin Stroup, Michelle Switzenberg, Eric Trueblood, Chelsea-Victoria Turner, Stacie Wells, Sarah White, Jessica Winner, Elisha Wood, Danielle Zurfluh