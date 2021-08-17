SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host its third and final “Walk-In Wednesday” from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, providing prospective students and their families to talk with college representatives and register for fall classes.
College staff previously hosted Walk-In Wednesdays Aug. 4 and 11 to give prospective students an opportunity to drop by without an appointment to register for classes and work with enrollment counselors during extended hours. Fall classes begin Aug. 30 at Sheridan College.
“The Walk-In Wednesday registration program has been really helpful in connecting students with their next steps in the enrollment process,” said Micah Olsen, assistant vice president for enrollment management. “We have found the informal drop-in design to be easy for students to stop by according to their schedule to get connected with our enrollment team — be it an academic advisor to register for classes, financial aid counseling or even placement testing.”
Individuals who are interested in learning more about available degree and certificate programs are also welcome to attend.
Olsen said attendance at the two previous registration events has varied.
“We plan to see a good turnout of students on Wednesday (Aug. 18) who are looking to get reconnected with their educational goals for this fall,” he added.
In-person and phone or Zoom appointments are also available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sheridan College officials also held a similar event, “Drop-In Tuesdays,” at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center in Buffalo, the last of which will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.
To schedule an appointment with a Sheridan College enrollment counselor, call 307-675-0505.