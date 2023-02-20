career fair
SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host its 2023 Spring Career Network Fair April 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fair will have free admissions for both employers, students and job seekers, but employers must register to participate. Registrations will be accepted on a rolling basis either until full capacity is reached or April 14, whichever comes first.

