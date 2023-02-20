SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host its 2023 Spring Career Network Fair April 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The fair will have free admissions for both employers, students and job seekers, but employers must register to participate. Registrations will be accepted on a rolling basis either until full capacity is reached or April 14, whichever comes first.
On April 26, the fair will be set up in an exhibit-style format in the Golden Dome on the Sheridan College campus for individuals to meet and network with employers. Individuals will be looking for jobs, internships, co-op opportunities, seasonal jobs and opportunities to learn more about area businesses.
Onsite interview space will be made available for employers that request it as space permitting. The first interview should be scheduled to begin no earlier than 11 a.m. and the last interview must be scheduled to begin no later than 3 p.m.
Employer registration is free. See sheridan.edu to register and for more information.
Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.