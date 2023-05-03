SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present a Chamber Concert directed by Mark Elliot Bergman May 4 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
This event is free and open to the public.
This intimate program will showcase small ensembles, including Sheridan College’s Viol Consort, and a community woodwind quintet, Winds of the Bighorns.
Sheridan College’s Viol Consort specializes in music from the Renaissance and Baroque eras. The ensemble will feature Rachel Kristiansen playing violin, Jamie Newbrough playing a treble viol, Anne Kania playing a tenor viol and Mark Elliot Bergman and Kathy Beagle will play bass viol. The Viol Consort’s program will feature pieces that epitomize the charm and elegance of English Renaissance music by utilizing buoyant melodies, lively rhythms and rich harmonies, a press release said.
Winds of the Bighorns will feature Kristy Dooley playing flute, Laura Wold playing oboe, Amber Robbins playing clarinet, Cindy Beaver playing bassoon and Dana Prater playing the French horn. The ensemble’s program will include performances of “Reverie” by Eric Ewazen and Wedding Day at Troldhaugen by Edvard Grieg.
Their renditions will celebrate the lyrical voices created by the “traditional” wind quintet as the instruments blend as five singers while also creating individual voices with distinct characteristics, the release said.
For more information about this event, see sheridan.edu/arts or call the Whitney Center Box Office at 307-675-0360.