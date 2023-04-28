SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Chamber Choir and Collegiate Chorale will present a spring concert May 2 at 7 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
This event will also be available via livestream and is free and open to the public.
The featured performance piece will be “Songs My Heart has Taught Me” by Bob Chilcott, a cycle of four songs (Unison, Harmony, Rhythm, Resolution) on texts by Delphine Chalmers. Other selections to be performed are Verdi’s opera chorus “Va, pensiero” from the opera Nabucco, and the Chamber Choir will be performing “Soul Bossa Nova” by Quincy Jones and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” by Harry Styles. The concert will also feature vocal solos by Sheridan College Music Majors.
This concert represents about half of Sheridan College’s Choirs’ work from the semester and will also be featured in a concert of French Opera performed by the Sheridan College Orchestra May 6, at 2:30 p.m.
For more information about this event, visit www.sheridan.edu/arts or call the Whitney Center Box Office at 307-675-0360.