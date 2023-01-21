SHERIDAN — Robert Psurny will present a faculty voice recital Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts. The concert will feature Psurny and pianist Bobby Pace. This event is free and open to the public.
The concert program will be a complete performance of Franz Schubert’s song cycle, “Die schöne Müllerin,” or “The Beautiful Maid of the Mill.” The performance will be in celebration of Schubert’s birthday, Jan. 31, 1797, and the 200th anniversary of the song cycle, composed in 1823. The cycle consists of 20 songs sung in a continuous lyrical narrative that depicts a young miller who wanders through nature, falls in love and then laments as the fair maid chooses another.
Schubert set the folk-like poems of Wilhelm Müller with emotionally charged and descriptive piano accompaniments which articulate the exploration of love, jealousy, pride, sorrow, and grief.
Psurny is currently SC’s director of choir and vocal studies and has previously worked for several years as a professional soloist and choral singer in and around the Cleveland area. Pace is the former coordinator of music events at Chadron State College. He is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in musical arts at the University of Colorado-Boulder, where he studies collaborative piano.
For further information about this concert or a full schedule of upcoming events, see sheridan.edu/arts or call the Whitney Center for the Arts Box Office at 307-675-0360.