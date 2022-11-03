SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College music department will present the brass ensembles and symphony band’s first concert of the academic year Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
This event is free and open to the public.
“The free concert features works from the Baroque period through classic 20th-century wind band literature to exciting contemporary music,” said Eric Richards, SC’s director of bands and jazz studies. “We are especially looking forward to performing Percy Grainger’s masterwork, ‘Lincolnshire Posy.’”
This concert will feature the SC trombone choir, the SC concert brass ensemble and the SC symphony band. The concert finale is titled, “Rolling Thunder” and will be dedicated to all U.S. veterans. For more information on this event, contact Richards at 307-675-0733, or email him at erichards@sheridan.edu