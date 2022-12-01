whitney center for the arts stock
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s Holiday Swing ’22 concert will be presented Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts. This concert is free and open to the public. A non-perishable donation to the People Assistance Food Bank is appreciated.

Holiday Swing ’22 is directed and produced by Eric Richards, director of bands and jazz studies at Sheridan College. The concert features the SC Trombone Choir, Symphony Band and Jazz Ensemble Big Band. The evening’s program highlights Christmas and Chanukah music for the wind band and jazz treatments of holiday classics.

