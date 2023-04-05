whitney center for the arts stock
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Whitney Center for the Arts will host PRISM ’23: featuring M.E.A.T., April 13 at 7 p.m. at Kinnison Hall.

The event is free and open to the public and will also be available through livestream, which can be accessed at youtube.com/@sheridancollegemusic.  

