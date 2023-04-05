SHERIDAN — Whitney Center for the Arts will host PRISM ’23: featuring M.E.A.T., April 13 at 7 p.m. at Kinnison Hall.
PRISM is an annual concert that showcases chamber music ensembles at Sheridan College. This year, audiences will experience performances by the SC chamber choir, the SC flute choir and more.
In the tradition of the annual event, the concert will feature a multisensory experience, the Music Ensemble of Audio Technology (M.E.A.T.), as a headlining act. This group is comprised of Sheridan College music technology students who use a variety of electronic instruments to create original works.
For more information about this event, see sheridan.edu/arts or call the Box Office at 307-675-0360.