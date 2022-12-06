SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Symphony Orchestra will present a concert titled “Symphonic Heroes and Heroines” Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at Kinnison Hall inside the Whitney Center for the Arts. This event is free and open to the public.
The concert repertoire will open with the “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 2”, a stirring fanfare featuring brass and percussion by the Grammy-winning American composer Joan Tower. The following piece is titled “A Northern Ballad” by Horatio Parker and will showcase photo-choreography of regional landscapes by award-winning photographer Dainis Hazners. The final piece is titled “Hiawatha Suite” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, a concert suite inspired by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s epic poem, “The Song of Hiawatha.”