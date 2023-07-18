SHERIDAN — Sheridan College students, faculty and staff, and friends and family celebrated the 2022-2023 High School Equivalency Graduation in Kinnison Hall, Whitney Center for the Arts Saturday, July 15. Eighteen graduates from Sheridan and Buffalo successfully completed their HiSET testing and earned their Wyoming High School Equivalency Certificate.
Walter Tribley, Sheridan College President, along with Vice President of Academic Affairs Estella Castillo-Garrison presented the graduates with their certificates.