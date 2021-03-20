SHERIDAN — The spring 2021 Sheridan College Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series continues March 24 at 7 p.m. with an online lecture titled “The Hydrogen Economy — Is Wyoming Ready?” by Robert McDowell. To attend via Zoom, visit sheridan.edu/lecture at the event time.
According to McDowell, Wyoming and our nation are facing a transition from the fossil fuel economy, which started in the mid-1700’s, to a future economy based primarily upon nuclear and renewable electricity. To store and transport large amounts of that electricity, an energy carrier will be needed.
Hydrogen is being touted by many countries to be that carrier, because it is essentially pollution free. This lecture explores what Wyoming needs to do to adapt to the new economy. McDowell will give a brief description of what the hydrogen economy may be like, as well as cover some of the issues Wyoming will face during the transition.
McDowell graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Villanova University while working in the research and development group of Johnson Matthey, the world’s largest automotive catalyst company. He was part of the team that brought the first commercial Three-Way Catalyst from concept into production and has manufactured emission control catalysts on four continents. He currently advises a diverse set of clients working in research and development and prototyping areas, including lithium ion batteries, biofuels, precious metal recycling and emission control catalysts.
For more information about this or upcoming lectures, contact Scott Newbold at snewbold@sheridan.edu or 307-675-0770.