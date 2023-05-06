SHERIDAN — Sheridan College in Johnson County will host its third annual Golf for Knowledge Scholarship Tournament May 26 at the Buffalo Golf Club and will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The entry fee for a single person is $125 or $500 for a team of four. The registration deadline is May 13, but late registrations will still be accepted if attendance allows.
SCJC’s Golf for Knowledge tournament is the institution’s biggest fundraiser and is dedicated to a scholarship fund for Johnson County residents enrolled at Sheridan College. The Johnson County Advisory Board and Benefactors provide and maintain recipients of the scholarship fund.
The tournament will consist of one round of 18 holes, and the entry fee will include one meal, two drink tickets, green time, and golf cart fees. In addition, there will be prizes for participants donated or sponsored by community members and organizations from Sheridan and Johnson Counties. The tournament will host 19 teams, and a golf cart will be provided for each team.
If a team would like to bring their own golf cart, or if you were an individual who would like to play on a team but needs a team to participate with, please note it with Sarah Aksamit during registration.
To learn more about this event or to register, contact Sarah Aksamit at 307-675-0123 or via email at saksamit@sheridan.edu.