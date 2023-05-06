sheridan college stock
File Photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College in Johnson County will host its third annual Golf for Knowledge Scholarship Tournament May 26 at the Buffalo Golf Club and will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

The entry fee for a single person is $125 or $500 for a team of four. The registration deadline is May 13, but late registrations will still be accepted if attendance allows.

