SHERIDAN — Sheridan College stocked its shelves. Depending on the shelf, students and staff piled canned vegetables, textbooks, clothing, pads and tampons, the result of new basic needs initiatives spearheaded by the college’s Student Government Association.
SGA’s basic needs initiatives, Student Body President Sydney Scherensky-O’Neil explained, take many forms across campus, from a food pantry to textbook lending service, free period products to donated clothing. The association’s primary goal: to eliminate some of Sheridan College students’ worries.
The Generals’ Pantry, which is located in Hayes Loft and opened at the end of October, offers anyone with a Sheridan College ID card — including students and staff — nonperishable food items as well as deodorant, soap, baby food and other personal hygiene products.
Pantry patrons, Scherensky-O’Neil explained, may collect five food and five nonfood items per day. This five-item limit is designed to ensure students can make meals from items — from pasta and canned meat in alfredo sauce to oatmeal — that will last a few days.
After logging more than a hundred hours at her local food pantry, Sheridan College student Marley Carey started staffing The Generals’ Pantry Tuesday through Friday afternoons. The pantry, Carey said, can cover gaps in students’ meal plans or simply reassure students they have access to food on campus. So far, 12 people have used the pantry by Carey’s count.
On Fridays, Carey also collects donated items from bins across campus and restocks the pantry’s shelves. Some Sheridan College staff members, Carey said, have started to purchase a few extra items on shopping trips to donate to the campus food pantry.
The campus is currently working to finalize an agreement with campus dining service providers to hand out dining hall and catered event leftovers to students, Director of Student Life and Housing Larissa Bonnet added. Sheridan College staff plan to implement an app to let students know when they can pick up leftover food.
The Closet offers a service to the Generals’ Pantry, but with clothing. Every week, Bonnet explained, washed and donated clothes fill the closet’s racks, located in a small room in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome. Students can grab anything they need from the closet, including items from its business attire and children’s clothing sections. The resource, Scherensky-O’Neil said, helps SGA dress students for success.
The Closet is currently seeking donations of gloves, hats and jackets to ensure students stay warm this winter.
The college’s U Matter Period program offers free tampons and pads, stocked in dispensers in women’s and gender-neutral bathrooms across campus.
After Sheridan College students elected an all-female student government, Scherensky-O’Neil said, the provision of period products became a priority for SGA. The discreet dispensers save people from the embarrassment and panic of having to ask others for period products or forgetting products altogether.
According to Bonnet, Sheridan College staff budgeted $500 per year for period products, a sum that will provide 2,500 tampons and pads for Sheridan College students, staff and guests. The campus’ tampons and pads, Bonnet said, are sourced from period-product company Aunt Flow and made from earth-friendly materials.
Finally, Sheridan College’s Hope Closet combines pieces of all of these initiatives in one convenient location: a supply closet in the Whitney Building near Bighorn Bookstore and Cafe. The closet’s shelves are stocked with food, diapers, soap, period products and clothing, a miniature stockpile of basic needs items from the pantry, closet and tampon and pad dispensers.
In tandem with the college’s emergency textbook support program — which pays for needy students’ textbooks — the Hope Closet also supplies students with free, used textbooks, Scherensky-O’Neil said, which can cost hundreds of dollars. The Hope Closet, Scherensky-O’Neil explained, is also open whenever the Whitney Building is open, meaning students can access its essentials almost whenever they’re on campus.
Ultimately, Bonnet said, she hopes Sheridan College’s focus on supplying students’ basic needs — from food to textbooks, period products to clothing — will help students find success in class.