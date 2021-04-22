SHERIDAN — For students who might need some additional help to complete a class or a program, Sheridan College officials are encouraging those students to just ask. More specifically, they are asking the students to participate in the college’s new Just ASC, or Academic Support Centers, program.
According to Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walter Tribley, the program is part of the college’s overall strategic plan that focuses on increasing student success. In addition, it is focusing on the issue of student retention.
In a report to the district’s board of trustees Tuesday, Tribley said the college’s retention rate for the last academic year dropped 6% to about 54%.
“That’s not where we need to be,” Tribley said. “Retention is a major (financial) driver.
“This ties to your bottom line,” he added. “That’s why we’re interested in student retention.”
In some ways, Tribley said the drop is understandable, considering financial cuts that were enacted and resulting changes to programming.
Now, however, Tribley said programs like Just ASC, which are offered at no additional charge to students, are being rolled out to help them stay enrolled at Sheridan College and succeed academically.
“This is an example of what a college does to remove obstacles to completion,” he added.
Estella Castillo-Garrison, vice president of academic affairs at Sheridan College, said the program was put in place this spring as a way to increase student awareness of support services, such as tutoring.
“Our students need us more than ever,” Garrison said. “It’s a new thing. It’s still kind of early.”
Some of the Just ASC events have been attended by as few as 10 students while others are attended by as many as 40 students. Garrison said numbers aren’t the lone measure of success, as college officials adapt the program to addressing the needs of students.
“We’re learning as we go,” she said. “We’re trying to see what they respond to and then do that more.
“We’re excited. We’re making a difference for those students who need us.”
As part of the effort to market the program, college officials have created a pamphlet outlining support service centers, such as the college’s library, writing center, tutoring center and math center.
Sarah Sinclair, dean of instruction and academic services, said other efforts include hosting “after hours” events, including longer library hours as students prepare for their final exams.
Sinclair added it helps that Just ASC is a collaborative effort between the college’s staff, faculty and students, with some helping out classmates at sites like the tutoring center.
The program, now in its infancy, is expected to grow.
“We’ll be out there with our students next fall,” Sinclair said.
“If it’s looking good, we’ll expand the program,” Garrison added. “We’re trying to get it right. We’re trying to be responsive to the students.”
Right now, Garrison said the key is to let students know they can receive the help they need. All they have to do is reach out and ask.
“We’ve been here from the get-go,” she said. “We have all the services and support to help them. They’re not alone.”
Sinclair said, while there’s a plethora of sites where students can get that help, a quick first step might be to stop at the college’s library to learn more about the program.
“If you’re a new student or someone who needs help, it’s great to show up at the library and just ask for help,” she said. “It’s nice and easy.”