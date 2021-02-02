SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will offer a new Spanish class designed for community members this semester as part of a not-for-credit community education effort.
The class, Spanish for our Community, consists of two consecutive six-week sessions, Feb. 18 through March 25 and April 1 through May 6, on Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Each session costs $90.
Designed for the advanced-beginner and beginning-intermediate Spanish learner, the class will be tailored to the interests of class participants. Students will gain essential skills, including understanding information from simple texts; understanding some information from sentence-length speech in basic personal and social contexts; successfully handling a limited number of uncomplicated communicative tasks; and meeting some limited practical writing needs.
In addition, the class will help students cultivate cultural knowledge of different Spanish-speaking countries and compare different languages and cultures.
Rafael Escoto, a Northern Wyoming Community College District retention mentor for the TRIO program, is the instructor for the class. Escoto, a native Spanish speaker, completed a master’s in Spanish Education last year and earned a bachelor’s degree in teaching English as a second language from the University of El Salvador.
According to NWCCD President Walter Tribley, this class is the result of feedback to the college directly from community members.
“We are here to serve the community, and we recognize that everyone needs and wants something different from us,” said Tribley. “We are proud to offer this class and hope to be able to expand our community offerings in the future.”
To enroll in the Spanish for our Community course, fill out the following form nwccd.formstack.com/forms/non_credit_registration. Students can enroll in the first six-week class and, if interested, register to continue with the second six-week class. For questions and more information, call enrollment services at 307-675-0115.