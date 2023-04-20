SHERIDAN — Sheridan College is now offering a software development program designed to supply the growing need in the region for workers qualified to fill positions across the field of computing.
The software development program was approved by the Wyoming Community College Commission last spring and received final approval from the college’s accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission.
“Sheridan College took a leadership role in developing this new curriculum in a cooperative effort that spanned all the institutions of higher education in the state. This program offers students access to practical, hands-on skills leading to either entry-level jobs in business and industry or, seamlessly, into a related bachelor’s degree program at UW,” said Sheridan College President Walt Tribley. “The level of collaboration has made this partnership a model which Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Innovation Partnership aim to imitate in other industry sectors.”
The program is offered online, allowing students anywhere to earn an associate degree in software development. Academic coursework is supplemented with hands-on projects, some of which involve industry partnerships. Traditional computer science and computer engineering courses require advanced mathematics and prepare students to create and improve solutions to complex computing problems. The emphasis in the program is on developing skills in computational thinking, problem-solving, and the use of industry-standard tools and processes, preparing students for jobs across most industries.
“Our college now has a full suite of programs that span the field of computing. Our existing certificate and degree offerings in computer science and information technology have been great options for some students. But I am excited we are now complementing these with the new software development degree,” said Mark Thoney, a computer science instructor at Sheridan College. “The combination of academic content and practical projects will offer students a wide range of career paths.”
“Many people and institutions have worked hard for years to strengthen our district’s programs and teaching capacity across the field of computing,” Tribley said. “Many students have already benefited from the generosity and support given to our existing programs. We are here today because of the support of Whitney Benefits and the state of Wyoming.”