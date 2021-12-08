SHERIDAN — With the split of Gillette College from the Northern Wyoming Community College District underway, leaders from both communities have started working through the details of separating assets, liabilities and personnel. One of the biggest challenges, though, will include sustainability once the separation process ends.
While Campbell County continues to boast a healthy valuation and therefore a healthy tax base to support the soon-to-be-standalone college, NWCCD could lose millions of dollars in funding with the split.
While NWCCD will no longer pay for the expenses of Gillette College, it will also lose revenue that went to supporting the departments serving all areas of the college district, including human resources, finance, IT and academic deans, among others. Gillette College represents 45% of the district’s enrollment. This means the ratio of cost per student could increase significantly for students in Sheridan and Johnson counties.
Walter Tribley, president of NWCCD, estimated NWCCD will have to make up the difference of approximately $3-3.5 million in funding, though the college has finished the last couple years about $1 million in the black, alleviating some of that burden.
While that task seems daunting, Tribley and his team have already started addressing the issue through enrollment. The college launched classes in the Tongue River Valley and continues to expand its offerings in Johnson County.
In addition, the college recently launched its EveningPlus program, offering students evening and online classes in an effort to be flexible and reach students who may be working full time.
“Really what we’re trying to do is offer new opportunities for people in our service area to obtain additional education,” Tribley said.
The EveningPlus initiative includes classes in basics like English, history and math alongside general welding, music, cross-country skiing and more.
That doesn’t mean the path will be easy, though.
Tribley said he’s been communicating with staff in multiple ways — via emails, face-to-face discussions and board meetings, which typically include an agenda item about the separation from Gillette College and provide an opportunity for staff and community members to ask questions and present ideas.
Tribley acknowledged while each individual person’s stress level varies, concern among staff is significant.
“I’ve tried to be very direct about the challenges we’re facing,” Tribley said.
In addition to EveningPlus, Tribley said the college will unveil a number of new programs aimed at boosting enrollment in the coming months. The process to begin offering bachelor of applied science degrees is underway, as is the effort to launch a new software development program.
Other new programs are also in the works, but Tribley said they are too early in the process to announce.
“This is an all-hands-on deck effort,” Tribley said, adding that the ultimate goal is to increase the “esprit de corps” surrounding the college. “Sheridan College exists as a great college because of the support it receives from the community. … While the depth and breadth of what we offer may have to adjust, we will always put quality at the forefront of what we do.
“We will not allow this great institution to fail,” he added. “We will succeed.”
While staff within NWCCD continue working to boost enrollment and prepare for the situation once the separation process is complete, the nitty gritty work of the separation continues.
In October, representatives from Gillette and Sheridan approved an outline of shared values to be considered during the process.
In November, the groups approved a universal memorandum of understanding between NWCCD and Gillette Community College District as well as an agreement to transfer funds and debt to GCCD.
GCCD interim President Janell Oberlander recently told the Gillette News Record the next part of the agreement will focus on transferring employees to the new district. Currently, all employees for both schools are employees of NWCCD, except Oberlander.
Each team has three board members and its executive working through the agreements with a mediator.
NWCCD’s next board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 21.