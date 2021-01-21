SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host its next virtual installment of the Science Museum Lecture series Jan. 27.
Starting at 7 p.m. virtually through sheridan.edu/lecture, Bighorn National Forest’s Matt Enger and John Warder will present “Your local drinking water — Sheridan Municipal Watershed: Its source, threats and proposed actions on the Bighorn National Forest.”
Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board and the Wyoming Water Development Office have recognized that the Sheridan Municipal Watershed, sourced almost entirely from lands managed by the Bighorn National Forest, is at risk.
A study completed in 2019 has identified that wildfire can be a major source of sediment and other contaminants to the water supply, and that action is needed to reduce this threat. Wildfires in Colorado and Wyoming in the summer of 2020 burned many homes but also impacted municipal watersheds.
The Bighorn National Forest is proposing management actions to help reduce this treat. Join U.S. Forest Service employees Enger and Warder to learn about the resource and the potential ramifications of wildfire and learn ways to provide input to the proposed actions on your national forest.
Enger is a hydrologist who has been with the BNF since 2016. An Illinois native, Enger attended college at Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he earned a bachelor’s and master’s in forestry while concentrating in forest hydrology and soil science.
As a hydrologist with the USFS, Enger has served on several burned area emergency response teams, tasked with accessing the post-fire effects following a wildfire.
Warder has been with the BNF since 2001.
He has been the forest fire management officer since 2007 and was a wildlife biologist with the USFS beginning in 1989. He received a bachelor’s in natural resource management from Colorado State University in 1991.
For more information, contact Scott Newbold at snewbold@sheridan.edu.