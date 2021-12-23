SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host three Walk-in Wednesday events on Jan. 5, 12 and 19 from 3-7 p.m. at the Whitney Academic Center. These extended-hour registration events give students an opportunity to drop by without an appointment to begin the registration process. New, degree-seeking students who enroll during an event will be automatically eligible for a $500 tuition scholarship.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with staff to plan their education, register for classes, learn about financial aid options and address any questions they may have. In-person, phone or Zoom appointments are also available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment with a Sheridan College enrollment counselor, call 307-675-0505.
For class schedules and more information, see www.sheridan.edu. Spring classes at Sheridan College begin Jan. 24, 2022. All events are free and open to the public.
Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.