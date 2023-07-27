10-20-20 sheridan college stock 4web.jpg

Sheridan College’s Whitney Academic Center, pictured Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, is used for many purposes.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will begin offering an enrolled agent certificate program this fall, which will provide students with career enhancement skills while meeting a need in the local business community.

“Creating opportunities for students to learn employable skills is at the heart of the community college mission,” Sheridan College President Walt Tribley said. “This program is a great example of how community colleges respond to local and regional employment needs as well as the benefits of having community members involved on our numerous advisory boards.”

