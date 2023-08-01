SHERIDAN — Beginning this fall, students at Sheridan College can earn a Certificate of Completion as a food service inspector. This certificate will prepare students to fulfill the required qualifications for a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) at the GS-5 level. According to Sheridan College faculty Rebecca Atkinson, there is a shortage of federally certified food inspectors in our region.
“This program fills a niche that is highly needed in our State and region,” she said.
Students in the program will gain specialized experience demonstrating the knowledge, judgment, interpretative ability and technical skills required as a federal inspector. The program is a two-semester, 21-credit certification that can stand alone, preparing students to earn the necessary credentials to be employable as a federal food inspector, or can complement an associate degree. The certification program prepares students to take a written test provided by the USDA to earn proper credentials to become a USDA FSIS.
SC partnered with local business Western Heritage Meat Company, which offers USDA-inspected meat processing. Students enrolled in the program will participate in a yearlong internship through the company.
“We are proud to partner with a local business and respond to this community need,” Sheridan College’s President Walt Tribley said. “As an institution, we are eager to support the workforce that ensures the safety and integrity of FSIS’ food safety mission.”
Upon completion of the program, students will demonstrate the ability to use knives and equipment necessary to harvest livestock, process fresh meat, and package final products following Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) guidelines. In addition, students will gain a deep understanding of hazards and sources of contamination and the repercussions of contamination and proficiency in the sanitation of equipment and work areas to prevent contamination.