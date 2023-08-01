ground beef stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — Beginning this fall, students at Sheridan College can earn a Certificate of Completion as a food service inspector. This certificate will prepare students to fulfill the required qualifications for a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) at the GS-5 level. According to Sheridan College faculty Rebecca Atkinson, there is a shortage of federally certified food inspectors in our region. 

“This program fills a niche that is highly needed in our State and region,” she said.

