SHERIDAN — It’s still early, with more than two months to go in the planning process, but the good news from Sheridan College officials is they’re not planning any significant cuts for the upcoming 2021-22 budget cycle.
Members of the Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees were presented with a draft of a budget plan for 2021-22 at the regular monthly meeting Tuesday, helping the college meet a state mandated deadline.
“By statute, we have to get this in front of you (by May 15),” said NWCCD President Walter Tribley.
Craig Achord, vice president for administration and Sheridan College’s chief financial officer, added the budget plan in its current form is “very preliminary,” with board members slated to have several more opportunities to review the proposal before having to approve a final version. College officials will hold budget workshops with the board May 15 and again July 15.
“NWCCD will present an annual budget and request a public hearing, for approval by the board of trustees, including the resolution to provide income and expenditure authority resolutions, by the third Wednesday of each July,” he said.
While officials did not discuss specifics of the proposed budget at the meeting, it is expected to total nearly $30.7 million in expenditures. In highlighting the proposal, Tribley said it would be “a balanced budget” with few if any significant cuts.
His announcement at Tuesday’s meeting is in stark contrast to when college officials announced a fiscal emergency in mid-June of last year and then slashed $3.96 million from the budgets for both the Sheridan and Gillette campuses. That included a controversial decision to cut $2.8 million from the colleges’ athletic budgets, eliminating all but men’s and women’s rodeo teams.
Debra Wendtland, chair of the NWCCD board, said she was happy to receive such news early in the planning process, adding the presentation of a balanced budget was “music to our ears.”
Also, board members unanimously voted to refinance a 2018 bond that should save the college thousands of dollars.
The unsecured bonds were issued in October 2018 as part of a $3.5-million loan used for construction, renovation and improvements on buildings on the Sheridan campus, according to NWCCD financial statements.
With the board’s approval Tuesday, Achord said the college would be able to reduce the interest rates on the bonds from 3.372% to 2.15%.
According to Achord, that will save the college more than $42,000 annually over the 10-year term of the bonds, and there’s also no penalty for prepayment of the bonds.