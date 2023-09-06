SHERIDAN — A new health science and dental hygiene facility is open at Sheridan College, which staff said they hope will help with recruitment efforts and provide a better space for students to practice technical skills.

The new B.F. and Rose H. Perkins Health Science Center and the Kim and Mary Kay Love Dental Hygiene Clinic facility is home to lecture halls, labs, simulation spaces and various updated technology. Construction of the facility, which is adjacent to the Whitney Academic Center, was completed in March. The project cost around $13.1 million in total and a significant portion of expenses were covered by state funds, as well as major donors.

