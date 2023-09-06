SHERIDAN — A new health science and dental hygiene facility is open at Sheridan College, which staff said they hope will help with recruitment efforts and provide a better space for students to practice technical skills.
The new B.F. and Rose H. Perkins Health Science Center and the Kim and Mary Kay Love Dental Hygiene Clinic facility is home to lecture halls, labs, simulation spaces and various updated technology. Construction of the facility, which is adjacent to the Whitney Academic Center, was completed in March. The project cost around $13.1 million in total and a significant portion of expenses were covered by state funds, as well as major donors.
Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walt Tribley said dental hygiene classes in the facility are well underway. The nursing program also recently began using the building, and students and faculty are quickly adjusting to their functional new digs.
Sheridan College Assistant Director of Nursing Tobie Alsup said moving to a more modern, permanent space has been beneficial to the program’s students and faculty. She emphasized the building has plenty of room for the college to grow and expand capacity.
“We've only had one week in there with students so far, but I think it's already made a difference. Some of the things I heard students say is that we just have more room … we have more dedicated teaching space, we have more practice space, and that's been a big deal,” Alsup said. “We’re trying to take full advantage of it. Nursing is a very psychomotor driven profession, so we have lots of skills that we have to practice … so it's going to just be wonderful to have that space.”
When the facility was under construction, the dental hygiene and nursing programs leapfrogged operations between temporary facilities, including the Broadway Center. Now, with one central location, Tribley said students and staff will be able to focus more on learning and building up the programs.
“It's just a wonderful addition to our college, and the building is now up to the same level of excellence that our programs and faculty and students are,” Tribley said. “It’s going to be a great recruiting tool for us … it will be a better place to work for our faculty and the staff that support these programs. It's a great morale boost to be working in a sparkling, ultra-modern, well laid out facility.”
Demand is high for dental hygienists across the state and region, according to Sheridan College. Ongoing research that connects oral health to general health will continue to increase the demand for preventative dental services, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the field of Dental Hygienists will experience 20% job growth, adding more than 40,900 jobs from 2016-2026.
The Sheridan College Foundation will host a grand opening for the new facility Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Sheridan College Whitney Mall, directly outside of the health science center.
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.