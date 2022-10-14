SHERIDAN — Sheridan College in Johnson County begins a new performing arts series in partnership with the Johnson County Public Library.
The series will showcase members of the Sheridan College performing arts. All performances will be located at the Johnson County Public Library and are free and open to the public.
The first event will be the Sheridan College viol concert Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.
The second event will be Sheridan College flute choir, performing Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.
The last event of the series will feature Sheridan College Chamber choir and dance duet performance Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.
Johnson County Public Library is located at 171 N. Adams Ave. in Buffalo.
For more information about this series, contact 307-684-2001.