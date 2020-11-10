SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Symphony Orchestra will present a concert Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts titled “A Musical Thanksgiving: Music by Mozart, Spohr and Holst."
The event is free and open to the public but entrance tickets are required to attend in-person or virtually.
The program will feature Mozart’s Divertimento in D, Spohr’s Grand Nonetto and Holst’s Brook Green Suite. According to Mark Elliot Bergman, each work was inspired by friends or family of the artists.
“The Sheridan College Symphony Orchestra is delighted to present this program of pastoral music. Family and friends inspired each of the works on this concert. Mozart wrote the Divertimento in D for his sister’s name day. Spohr composed the Grand Nonetto for a friend and patron, and Holst named the Brook Green Suite after the place he and his wife wed,” Bergman said. “We look forward to sharing the intimate charm of this music with audiences in-person and via streaming.”
The members of the symphony will be socially distanced on stage and wear specially-designed masks where possible during the performance. Both in-person and livestream entrance tickets are available for free online at sheridan.edu/arts or by phone at 307-670-0360. Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.