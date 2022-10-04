whitney center for the arts stock
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The first lecture of the Thickman Faculty Lecture series for the season will feature Donovin Sprague, a history instructor at Sheridan College.

Sprague will present a lecture titled “The 1906-08 Ute Journey Across Wyoming” Thursday at 7 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.

