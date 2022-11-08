10-20-20 sheridan college stock 6web.jpg

Sheridan College’s Whitney Academic Center, pictured Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, is used for many purposes.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Thickman Faculty Lecture series will feature Director of Academic Initiatives and Arts Outreach and Director of the Sheridan College Flute Choir Rachel Bergman.

She will present a lecture titled “Creativity in Captivity: Viktor Ullmann’s Der Kaiser von Atlantis” Thursday at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College. After the lecture, refreshments will be available. This event is free and open to the public.

