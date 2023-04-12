SHERIDAN — The Thickman Faculty Lecture series will feature Joseph Aguirre, Director of TRIO/College Success Program at Sheridan College. Aguirre will present a lecture titled “Cultural Competence and Study Abroad” Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Whitney Academic Center, room 153, on SC’s main campus.
Refreshments will be available after the lecture. This event is free and open to the public.
Aguirre grew up as an underrepresented college student from a large biracial family, and through his personal experiences, he has seen the value of education. During his lecture, Aguirre will explain how the diversity of knowledge enriches the cultural capital of underrepresented students and the positive outcomes of providing underrepresented and nontraditional students opportunities to travel and study abroad.
Aguirre will conclude his lecture by depicting his beliefs that any student can succeed in college and how creating service-learning programs designed to promote diplomacy has become his passion.
Aguirre received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2006 and a master’s degree in education counseling in 2008 from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. Aguirre has worked in educational opportunity programs at Shippensburg University, Harrisburg Area Community College and Penn State University.
He has also served as president of the Regional TRIO Association of ASPIRE, the National Board of Directors for the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE), and chair of the International Access Committee of COE. Aguirre has also presented lectures at the European Access Network at the Justus Liebig University in Germany and The Hague University in the Netherlands. Currently, Joseph is the Director of TRIO/College Success Programs at Sheridan College and the Director of Sheridan College in Johnson County.
The Thickman Faculty Lecture Series is hosted by the Sheridan College Foundation and is funded by the Thickman Lecture Endowment. For more information about this or upcoming lectures, contact the Sheridan College Foundation at 307-675-0700.