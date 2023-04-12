whitney center for the arts stock
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Thickman Faculty Lecture series will feature Joseph Aguirre, Director of TRIO/College Success Program at Sheridan College. Aguirre will present a lecture titled “Cultural Competence and Study Abroad” Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Whitney Academic Center, room 153, on SC’s main campus.

Refreshments will be available after the lecture. This event is free and open to the public.  

