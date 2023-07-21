SHERIDAN — The Eric Richards Jazztet presents Summer Swing '23 — a set of two free jazz concerts for the Sheridan community, starting July 28.
The first concert will be Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Sheridan College. This concert will be the finale for the third annual Sheridan College Music Tech Camp participants. The second concert will be at 11 a.m. at the Sheridan Inn Porch Downtown. Both concerts are free and open to the public — no tickets are required.
The group will be performing a wide-ranging program of jazz to include original compositions, swing, funk, Brazilian music, standards from the Great American Songbook, summer pop and Dixieland.
The program will feature Sheridan College’s newly acquired Hammond B-3 organ, a classic keyboard sound heard on many of the jazz, pop and soul tracks of the 1960’s through today. This unique instrument was purchased by the Witzel Foundation, and will enhance recording and performance opportunities for SC students.
Trombonist/composer/arranger Eric Richards, director of bands and jazz studies at Sheridan College, leads this ensemble, which is comprised of some of the finest jazz musician-educators in the region: Elana Hayden, vocals (Billings, Montana) Erik Olson, keyboards (Billings, Montana) Mark Dorn, trumpet (Colorado Christian University) Scott Jeppesen, saxophone (Montana State University Billings) Alex Naumann, guitar (Billings, Montana) Mike Leslie, bass (Billings, Montana) and Zach Paris, drums (Northwest College, Powell).