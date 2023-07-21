whitney center for the arts stock
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Eric Richards Jazztet presents Summer Swing '23 — a set of two free jazz concerts for the Sheridan community, starting July 28. 

The first concert will be Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Sheridan College. This concert will be the finale for the third annual Sheridan College Music Tech Camp participants. The second concert will be at 11 a.m. at the Sheridan Inn Porch Downtown. Both concerts are free and open to the public — no tickets are required.

