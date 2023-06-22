SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Broadway Musical Theatre Intensive summer program will culminate Friday and Saturday with the show “Broadway Then and Now.”
The show is a tribute to the eras of Broadway, spanning from the 1940s to the present. It will include performances from popular shows such as Oklahoma!, The King and I, Waitress, Wicked and many more.
The summer program is open to thespians aged 15 to 26. Since June 11, students have spent time practicing vocal and dance skills, doing mock auditions and rehearsing for “Broadway Then and Now.” They’ve been in good company — Broadway professionals Thayne Jasperson, Pam Phillips, Sarah Elizabeth Combs and Eric Kunze all spent time working with the students and will perform alongside them during the three performances of the show. Gina Feliccia is the director of the production and has years of musical theater experience both on and off Broadway.
“It’s just really fun to kind of learn what's going to happen in the big leagues,” program participant Anna Flickinger said. “I think I myself have personally improved a lot from two weeks ago to now.”
Flickinger said she worked with Combs, a fellow soprano singer, to improve her vocals. Combs and Kunze both praised the intense effort students gave to honing their skills throughout the program — often working eight to 10 hour days — and spoke of their passion for helping young performers.
“I love encouraging … one of the things I love to tell them is that you're enough, just being who you are,” Combs said. “When we're younger, we think we have to put so much out there. But it's really just about finding what you have already within yourself and showing that to the world.”
Kunze said he shared similar sentiments with students, telling them not to take themselves too seriously and to try to live in the moment during their performances.
Student Thane Orchard said the rigorousness of the program brought students together and gave them the opportunity to learn from one another.
“We all have the same goal in mind … we're here to perform. It's really fun to be around,” Orchard said. “It's really rare to get to experience anything like this, especially in Sheridan … you know, it's a small town. To be in this environment, surrounded by such talented people is great.”
“I think it's been so cool to work those long days where it's really exhausting … but I wake up every morning and I want to do it again. I want to dance, I want to sing, I want to act,” fellow program participant Gracie Beaumont said. “I'm so thankful to these industry professionals who are also kind of just pushing us in the right direction.”
Performances of “Broadway Then and Now” will be located on the Sheridan College campus at Kinnison Hall, in the Whitney Center for the Arts. Performances will run Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. More information and tickets for the show are available online at bit.ly/3XrZInV.
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.