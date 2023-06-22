SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Broadway Musical Theatre Intensive summer program will culminate Friday and Saturday with the show “Broadway Then and Now.”

The show is a tribute to the eras of Broadway, spanning from the 1940s to the present. It will include performances from popular shows such as Oklahoma!, The King and I, Waitress, Wicked and many more.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you