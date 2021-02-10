SHERIDAN — Starting this week, the walking track in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome is now open to the public.
While Sheridan College students have attended in-person classes on campus since the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year, public access to campus has been limited due to the ongoing pandemic.
The walking track will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and closed on the weekends. The gym and locker rooms remain closed to the public. Visitors must follow current campus safety guidelines, including wearing a face covering, maintaining social distance and not coming to campus when sick.
To learn more about current safety guidelines at Sheridan College, see sheridan.edu/updates.