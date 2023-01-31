SHERIDAN — Robert Psurny will present a faculty voice recital Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts. The concert, rescheduled from its original January date due to weather, will feature Psurny and pianist Bobby Pace. This event is free and open to the public.
The concert program will be a complete performance of Franz Schubert’s song cycle, “Die schöne Müllerin,” or “The Beautiful Maid of the Mill.” The performance will be in celebration of Schubert’s birthday, Jan. 31, 1797, and the 200th anniversary of the song cycle, composed in 1823. The cycle consists of 20 songs sung in a continuous lyrical narrative that depicts a young miller who wanders through nature, falls in love and then laments as the fair maid chooses another.