SHERIDAN — The 11th annual Sheridan College rodeo banquet will be held April 10 from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. under the tent at the Big Horn Equestrian Center in Sheridan.
This year’s event features virtual, live and silent auctions as well as live entertainment by The Munsick Brothers. Ticket and bidding information will be available soon through the Sheridan College Foundation.
All proceeds from the banquet benefit the Sheridan College Rodeo Program and scholarships for rodeo athletes. For more information about sponsoring this popular event, contact Sheridan College rodeo coach Marc Gilkerson at 307-675-0615.