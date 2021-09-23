SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s and women’s rodeo teams hit the road for their second rodeo of the fall season this past weekend at Chadron State College.
The men’s team had two cowboys qualify for the short round. Sophomore Corbin Fisher took eighth in team roping, and freshman Kain Stroh placed fifth in bronc riding.
The Sheridan College men’s and women’s rodeo teams return to their home turf for the Pat Hamilton Rodeo this weekend at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
Performances will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Cowboy Church will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday prior to the short round. These events are free and open to the public. In the case of inclement weather, the rodeo will be held at the Sheridan College AgriPark.
Currently, the men’s team is ranked fifth overall in the Central Rocky Mountain Region. Junior, Cody Weeks, is ranked fifth in the Central Rocky Mountain Region in saddle bronc riding. There are two Sheridan College athletes ranked in bull riding in the region. Junior Wyatt Phelps is currently ranked first, and senior Coby Johnson is ranked sixth.