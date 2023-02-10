SHERIDAN — Andrew Young, a physics and astronomy instructor at Casper College, will give a lecture titled “The Artemis Program: NASA’S Return to the Moon” Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Young’s presentation will commence the spring schedule of Sheridan College’s 2023 Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series. The lecture will be held in person in the Mars Agricultural Center, room 201, and via Zoom webinar. To attend online, see sheridan.edu/lecture at the event time. This event is free and open to the public.
During his presentation, Young will examine the upcoming NASA program and their efforts to bring humanity back to the moon and then will briefly discuss the Apollo program and its closing days. Young’s research will then fast forward by several decades to discuss the origins of the Artemis program and review the mission goals and current accomplishments leading to Artemis 1. Finally, Young will conclude his lecture by evaluating the forecasted milestones and plans for future missions to Mars.
Young attended Boston University, earning a bachelor’s degree in physics and astronomy and a minor in mathematics and archaeology. Young then gained employment at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and Los Alamos National Laboratory until he transitioned to graduate school, where he earned a master’s and doctorate degrees in astrophysics from the University of Minnesota.
Young’s previous research interests include blazars, space weather, aurora borealis, and astrophysical search engines. The professor’s primary academic duties consist of teaching live and online astronomy and physics courses at Casper College since 2005. In addition, Young currently serves as a board member for the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium and the Pearson Publishing Physics Advisory Board and has previously served as a board member for the Tate Geological Museum. Young is also the Wyoming RadNet systems operator for the Environmental Protection Agency.
Young’s past recognition includes the Wyoming First Lego League Outstanding Volunteer Award (2014), the Wyoming Science Teachers Association Friend of Science Award (2017), the Wyoming Department of Education Post-Secondary STEAM Educator of the Year Award (2019), Casper College Rosenthal Outstanding Educator Award (2020), and the MacMillan Lab Innovator Award – Honorable Mention (2021).
For more information about this event or upcoming lectures as part of Sheridan College’s 2023 Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series, contact Scott Newbold at 307-675-0770 or snewbold@sheridan.edu.