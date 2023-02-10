10-20-20 sheridan college stock 9web.jpg

SHERIDAN — Andrew Young, a physics and astronomy instructor at Casper College, will give a lecture titled “The Artemis Program: NASA’S Return to the Moon” Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Young’s presentation will commence the spring schedule of Sheridan College’s 2023 Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series. The lecture will be held in person in the Mars Agricultural Center, room 201, and via Zoom webinar. To attend online, see sheridan.edu/lecture at the event time. This event is free and open to the public.

