10-20-20 sheridan college stock 6web.jpg

Sheridan College’s Whitney Academic Center, pictured Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, is used for many purposes.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Distance Education Consortium has named Lora Hosman, a full-time Sheridan College anatomy, physiology and microbiology faculty member, the 2022 Innovative Educator of the Year for the Northern Wyoming Community College District.

Hosman will be honored at the sixth annual Wyoming Innovations in Learning Conference, which will be held virtually from Nov. 3-4.

Tags

Recommended for you