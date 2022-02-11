SHERIDAN — The spring 2022 Sheridan College Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series begins Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. with an online lecture titled “Radio-Telemetry of Migratory Fishes in Clear Creek and the Powder River, WY” by Gordon P. Edwards Jr., fisheries biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
To attend via Zoom, see sheridan.edu/lecture at the event time.
The Powder River and Clear Creek in north-central Wyoming host an intact native fish community and the highest fish diversity in the state. Many of these fish migrate upstream from as far away as the Yellowstone River in Montana, assisted by fish passage improvements at manmade barriers.
In 2021, Wyoming Game and Fish Department fisheries biologists began studying the movements of Shovelnose Sturgeon, Sauger and Goldeye with radio telemetry.
These fishes demonstrated seasonal movements throughout the entire basin dependent upon connections among distant habitats and influenced by streamflow.
A new passage structure at a dam on lower Clear Creek has restored access for many fishes to much of the creek after nearly 100 years of inhibited upstream migrations.
Exciting changes to the fish community are expected to begin in 2022 when a major fish passage project is completed on the Yellowstone River in Montana.
Edwards has served the state of Wyoming as a fisheries biologist with the WGFD for 17 years, currently managing aquatic wildlife across northeast Wyoming, stationed in Sheridan.
He enjoyed stints with the department in Casper working on the fish management and statewide research crews after a couple of formative years with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in Ogden.
Edwards studied the influences of tournaments on bass populations while completing his master’s degree at the University of Connecticut.
His career went full circle in 2018 when he returned to his hometown with his family where he stewards the landscapes that inspired his career.
For more information about this or upcoming lectures, contact Scott Newbold at snewbold@sheridan.edu or 307-675-0770.