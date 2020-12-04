SHERIDAN — Vitram E. Chhatre, a research scientist from the University of Wyoming’s Department of Biology will give a lecture titled “Climate Change and the Health of North American Forests” Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. This event is free and open to the public.
According to Chhatre, ecosystems thrive when environmental conditions are right. Health of natural forests is inherently linked to the health of the ecosystems in which they reside. Rapidly warming climate over the last several decades has led to disruption of this balance due to emergence of novel pests and diseases. These insect and fungal species have devastated and decimated many natural forests all over North America. With global temperatures projected to rise significantly by 2050, many forest tree species once adapted to their local environments will become maladapted.
The lecture will explore how forest biologists and practitioners are thinking about these issues with the goal of preserving our forests for the future. Chhatre will discuss the magnitude of the problem and various strategies scientists are employing in this endeavor. He will also provide a list of further reading materials for those interested in learning more on this important subject.
To attend the lecture, go to sheridan.edu/lecture at the event time and click on the Zoom link. For more information about this or upcoming Museum of Discovery Science Lectures, contact Scott Newbold at snewbold@sheridan.edu or call 307-675-0770.